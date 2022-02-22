Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Fontana, Fall Las Vegas, and Phoenix Finale races. The two companies entered this strategic partnership to provide NASCAR fans and west-coast locals with increased awareness and access to one of the top Casino, Spa and Resorts in southern California.

The agreement combines professional stock car racing and SoCal’s entertainment capital. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

“Pala Casino, Spa and Resort is excited to enter their second year of partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Pala Casino, Spa & Resorts’ Director of Player Development, Brain Roe. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Live Fast Motorsports showcasing the lively experience our casino offers, similarly lively NASCAR races. We are proud that LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft, co-owner and NASCAR Cup series driver, B.J. McLeod, and their team trust our brand to represent #78 in the sport for these 2022 west coast races.”

Live Fast Motorsport fans will have access to special Pala Casino, Spa and Resort and LFM giveaways, limited time #78 player reward cards, casino updates and more.

“We have had the honor of working with Pala Casino for two years now.” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Inviting our fans to Pala Casino, Spa and Resort in correlation with our west coast races is an organic segue to provide energetic day & night life. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort offers a luxurious variety of activities for the energetic and competitive fans of ours.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort are excited to see where this second-year partnership leads and eager to continue to create positive experiences and memories for their fans and customers.

For more information about Pala Casino, Spa and Resort, visit www.palacasino.com, www. facebook.com/palacasino, or ww w.twitter.com/palacasino.

LFM PR