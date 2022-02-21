Keselowski, RFK Racing Follows up Duel Sweep with Strong Daytona 500 Run

Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 Kohler Generators team followed up Thursday’s Twin Duel victory, with an equally strong performance in Sunday’s famed Daytona 500. The No. 6 Ford led a race-high 67 laps and was in position for the victory late, before being caught up in a last-lap melee and sliding across the line for a 9th-place finish.

“I thought down the backstretch we were going to win the race, then the 12 and the 2 got a really good push from the 23 and basically cleared our lane and then our lane kind of broke up at the end,” said Keselowski. “It was really close, just green-white-checkers.”

Keselowski started the Great American Race third, based on Thursday night’s victory in the twin duel qualifier. He wasted little time powering his Kohler Generators Ford to the front, taking the lead on the first lap of the race. He would hold the lead for the next six laps and go on to lead the race on six different occasions.

The opening stage was mostly drama-free until a caution with one to go piled up a host of cars. Keselowski crossed the line second in the stage.

Stage two ran caution free as green-flag stops took place just after lap 100, with Keselowski also turning in a top-five stage finish at lap 130 in fourth. After shuffling through the top-10 in the early goings of stage three, the red flag was displayed with 10 to go after a multi-car incident, before the race ultimately ended in NASCAR overtime.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Auto Club Speedway next weekend in California for the first of three-straight races on the West Coast. Track activity begins Saturday morning with practice and qualifying, with Sunday’s race set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

RFR PR