RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona 500

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of my favorite races of the year and Daytona International Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, so I always come to Florida with big goals for this race. The week started off strong. Justin Alexander and everyone on the team prepared a very fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We settled in and were racing conservatively so that we could be in position for the win, but it wasn’t in the plans for today. We got a little bit of damage to the nose early on that impacted handling, but we made repairs during pit stops to help fix the problem. Midway through the race, the engine started to sound funny and we lost a lot of speed. Our ECR team ran diagnostics under race conditions, but there’s only so much you can do when there is something internal going on. We dropped two valve springs, but we hung on the best we could and settled for 25 th . It’s not the day we hoped for, but things happen in racing and our overall engine program and race program is strong. We’re ready to move on and go to Auto Club Speedway next week.”

- Austin Dillon