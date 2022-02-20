Toyota unveils ‘Countless’ Daytona 500 feature

Toyota is proud to debut ‘Countless’, a new commercial featuring two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The piece highlights all of Toyota’s incredible accomplishments in its 15 seasons in the top level of NASCAR, including 162 race wins and three championships. However, for Toyota – it’s not all about the on-track achievements; it’s about the memories made and the ‘countless’ celebrations along the way.

Produced by North Carolina-based What Not Films, which was behind Toyota’s previous motorsports commercial efforts – ‘Sign the Line’ and ‘The Dream,’ ‘Countless’ will make its television debut as part of the Daytona 500 broadcast this afternoon before beginning regular commercial rotation at the series’ second race of the season at Auto Club Speedway.

TRD PR