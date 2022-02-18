Stewart-Haas Racing Officially GEARed up for Daytona Run

The NASCAR Cup Series is ready for launch with the season-opening Daytona 500 Sunday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and GEARWRENCH is ensuring Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has the tools to compete for a championship. GEARWRENCH recently became the Official Tool Partner of SHR and is set to take on its first big test with the 64th running of The Great American Race.

SHR’s team of technicians will lean on GEARWRENCH to provide an edge in preparing and maintaining the No. 4 Ford Mustang for driver Kevin Harvick. The brand has a reputation as a trusted, reliable and innovative toolmaker, which made the partnership a great fit.

“To give our car the best chance to succeed, we really do need the best tools,” said Robert ‘Cheddar’ Smith, car chief for the No. 4 Ford Mustang. “We need everything in our garage to give us an edge in order to compete for a championship, and we have that with GEARWRENCH. They’re as competitive at making tools as we are at racing, and that passion for improvement is how you win.”

GEARWRENCH will serve as the car’s primary sponsor for five races this season. Additionally, SHR’s 140,000-square-foot headquarters will be known as the GEARWRENCH Garage, outfitting the SHR team with a wide range of hand tools, tool storage, lighting and shop-assist equipment. Feedback from SHR will help guide further product innovations at GEARWRENCH in its pursuit of crafting the most innovative tools available.

“There’s no better proving ground for our tools than the racetrack and there’s no bigger stage than the Daytona 500,” said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, GEARWRENCH. “No one has higher standards for our tools than we do, so working with SHR helps push us to go further than we ever have before. It’s an exciting time for the brand and our loyal customers.”

For more, visit gearwrench.com .

Gearwrench PR