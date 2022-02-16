RCR Event Preview - Daytona International Speedway

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway ... Sunday’s sold-out DAYTONA 500 will be Tyler Reddick’s fourth attempt at a win in the season-opener and sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at the superspeedway. Last season, Reddick started 29th and finished 27th in The Great American Race and is looking to improve that number in the Next Gen Chevrolet. In the August race last season at Daytona International Speedway, Reddick started 17th and finished fifth, ultimately punching his ticket to the NASCAR Playoffs for the first time in his career.

3CHI Blazes the Trail for Another Industry First ... 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

When you think of the DAYTONA 500 and all of the unknowns, like “The Big One,” how do you approach such a long race with many challenges?

“When it comes to running the DAYTONA 500, it’s always a very interesting challenge. Every single lap of the entire race, you have to wager risk versus reward. Any moment on the racetrack, your race can end. You can make a decision that takes you from the lead to last. You can make a decision that wrecks your racecar. You can make a decision that leads to you being in a wreck. When it comes to this race, there are so many decisions you have to make from Lap 1 to Lap 200 that have to be absolutely perfect. One decision throughout that entire race, a race filled with thousands of decisions that are made in split-second moments, can dictate whether you win, lose or crash. Because of that, it makes it one of the most challenging races of the year. And it makes it one of the most exciting, too.”

The DAYTONA 500 always produces exciting racing but with the new Next Gen car, what are you anticipating heading into the Great American Race?

“Kicking off the season with the DAYTONA 500 is something special every single year. As a racecar driver, this race is one of the biggest, exciting, and highly anticipated races. With the new car, all of the teams are on a level playing field. We all had the same opportunities to test the car and work with our teams and manufacturers to prepare for the season. I’m excited to see all the hard work that RCR and Chevrolet have put into this car be on display on the track.”

You’ve talked about never really slowing down during the offseason or stopping to take a break. What does that do for you and your preparation heading into a new season?

“I’ve never really been one to slow down during the offseason because I want to keep improving and working during that time to get better for the next season. I spent a lot of my time working out and getting stronger all while learning more about the Next Gen car, participating in the tests and preparing for 2022. The goals are the same for me week in and week out, and that is to go out on the track, contend for wins, be up front and in the mix and leave with positive results. I feel like this is our year and couldn’t be more excited to get to Daytona for the 500.”

The partnership with RCR and 3CHI is one that is very new and very different in the NASCAR industry. How excited are you to represent them in the No. 8 Chevrolet?