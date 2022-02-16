RFK, Maui Jim Announce Partnership for 2022

RFK Racing rolls into the 2022 season in style as the organization and global eyewear leader, Maui Jim, have announced a partnership that will see the iconic sunglasses brand outfit all of RFK’s personnel both at the shop and at the racetrack.

As part of the partnership, Brad Keselowski – in his first year as driver and co-owner for the team – will represent the brand throughout the season as Maui Jim becomes the official sunglasses partner of RFK Racing.

Maui Jim is known as one of the largest independent sunglass brands in the world, with a home office in Lahaina, HI. Inspired by the beauty and culture of Maui, the brand’s mission is to spread the aloha spirit through vivid color, clarity, and detail, with all sunglasses featuring the brands patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which helps eliminate both glare and harmful UV.

“Maui Jim is excited to welcome RFK Racing into our ‘Ohana and to help provide eye protection to everyone on the team, both on and off the track,” said Jay Black, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Maui Jim. “Eliminating glare while driving allows for greater visibility and safety, so we’re pleased to work with RFK and equip their team with Maui Jim’s polarized sunglasses.”

RFK opens the 2022 campaign this week at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

RFK PR