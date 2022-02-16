MBM Motorsports - J.J. Yeley - Remote Health Solutions Runs Freedom Car for Frontline Doctors

AMGSport is pleased to announce a partnership with Remote Health Solutions (RHS), a Veteran Owned small business, for several races for the 2022 season. JJ Yeley will pilot the MBM Motorsports number 66 for RHS, the premiere virtual health care and telemedicine systems company in the country.



RHS provides direct patient care in all 50 States through its telemedicine platform and the company has seen a massive uptake in patients since the start of the pandemic. "Patients either looking to consult with an honest Provider or who are looking for discrimination-free treatment know to come to us," said RHS CEO and Co-Founder Adam Hardage. “Our mission when we started this company 5 years ago was to provide access to excellent, affordable healthcare without barriers. Since the onset of COVID and what has become egregious and obvious government overreach, our mission has evolved to where we are quickly becoming the last stand for medical freedom. When people ask me what we're doing these days, I tell them we are building Noah's Ark for medicine."



RHS recently partnered with America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), a nonprofit organization committed to defending medical freedom and ensuring the physician-patient relationship remains free of coercive interference.



JJ Yeley’s number 66 will be emblazoned with red, white, and blue and is presented as "America's car." RHS and AFLDS share the excitement as they prepare to kick off their sponsorship at the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th.



“I'm truly excited and proud to be representing an organization like Remote Health Solutions and America's Frontline Doctors. This is a cause that is truly near to my heart having dealt with many of these issues both, personally and with my family,” said JJ Yeley.



Carl Long, President of MBM Motorsports, called the agreement a blessing, adding that "Typically, a well-known firm like AMGSPORT, would bring a deal like this to a much larger race team. To have an opportunity to bring a veteran and top-flight Driver like JJ Yeley to our program with support from such a great sponsor like RHS and America's Front Line Doctors really gives us the ability to compete at the highest level, and is a huge opportunity for this season.



Hardage said, "The opportunity to raise awareness of an increasing issue with the Great American sport at the Great American Race with a driver like JJ Yeley who embodies the American Spirit and is willing to stand up for freedom is more than I could have ever hoped for.” Charles Broadhurst



MBM Motorsports PR