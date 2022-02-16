Louisiana Hot Sauce Set to Tee Off with JTG Daugherty Racing: Sponsors No. 47 Camaro ZL1 in Multiple Races & Launches "Drive a Winner” Sweepstakes

Hot off the press The ORIGINAL “Louisiana” Brand Hot Sauce™ is returning to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro ZL1 at both Martinsville Speedway (4/9 and 10/30) races and Kansas Speedway (5/15). Today, they kicked off the “Drive a Winner” sweepstakes and will have visibility inside Stenhouse’s race car thanks to an in-car camera for the Daytona 500 on FOX and more.



“Louisiana Hot Sauce is a longstanding partner and it’s neat they’ll have visibility inside our No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro for our biggest race of the year,” Stenhouse said. “I was able to spend some quality time with their Vice President of Marketing Brad Olsen and their pro golfer James Hahn at Cabarrus Golf Club when we shot videos for the ‘Drive a Winner’ sweepstakes promotion during the offseason. I do enjoy it when our brands get the most out of the partnership because we all win.”



Louisiana Hot Sauce is indeed taking advantage of their partnership with the race team to engage with NASCAR consumers. Today, they launched the “Drive a Winner Sweepstakes.” Fans can visit DRIVELIKEAWINNER.com to enter now for a chance to win a fiery Louisiana Hot Sauce E-Z-GO golf cart and a round of golf with Stenhouse and professional golfer James Hahn along with other fun prizes.



“NASCAR has positive momentum with 70MM excited, engaged, brand loyal fans and we have the opportunity to continue activating in the sport to grow our relationship with our consumers while adding new Louisiana Hot Sauce fans,” said Brad Olsen, Vice President of Marketing at Summit Hill Foods. “We announced the ‘Drive A Winner’ sweepstakes today that we’re promoting with Louisiana Hot Sauce pro golfer James Hahn and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which made it the perfect time to announce our continued sponsorship plans with JTG Daugherty Racing. We’re always looking for interesting ways to connect with our consumers that leads to incremental opportunities and drive sales for our retail partners. We’re excited to have increased visibility for the Daytona 500 and launch “Drive a Winner” sweepstakes today.”



To spotlight “Drive a Winner” and drive fans to DRIVELIKEAWINNER.com, Stenhouse will have an in-car camera aboard his No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro ZL1 featuring the sweepstakes, and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip (MW) will have something to say about it during the FOX broadcast.



“The Louisiana Hot Sauce E-Z-GO golf cart is fire, and you will get to see it when FOX features it with MW,” Stenhouse said. “If you are at Daytona International Speedway, you’ll be able to see the golf cart on display in Daytona’s infield at the Boardwalk Club on Lake Lloyd. I’d like to have it for myself to be honest. Also, it will be fun to golf with James and our sweepstakes winner.”



Qualifying for the Daytona 500 takes place tonight at 8:15 PM ET on FS1. Then on Thursday catch the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 PM ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Ch. 90). The Daytona 500 airs Sunday, February 20th on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) at 2:30 PM ET.



JTG Racing PR