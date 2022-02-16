Celsius becomes the Official Energy Drink of Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and CELSIUS announced today that CELSIUS is now titled the “Official Energy Drink of Live Fast Motorsports.” The two companies entered this strategic partnership to Live Fit & Live Fast.



Celsius is a better-for-you alternative to traditional energy drinks with clinically proven function which provides essential energy. Celsius is a global top-selling lifestyle fitness drink featuring zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. Consumed by athletes all over the world, CELSIUS contains seven essential vitamins providing a sustained energy source for everyone’s fitness goal.



“Celsius is honored to enter their second year of partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said John Fieldly, President and Chairman of Celsius. “CELSIUS is a fitness drink that drives performance for the new generation of athletes and is a perfect partner for Live Fast Motorsports. Celsius was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives. We are proud that LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft, co-owner and NASCAR Cup series driver, B.J. McLeod, and their team trust our products to bring out their best energy to perform all-season long.”



Live Fast Motorsport fans will be amongst the first to know about new Celsius flavors and more as the LFM team stays closely acquainted with Celsius and showcases the energy drink’s power throughout the season.



“I have had the honor of working with Celsius for two years now.” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Celsius is a natural fit for our brand. The beverage provides a refreshing taste on hot race weekends and brings the sustainable high-energy that the sport of NASCAR demands. That’s why you can always catch me, BJ, or another member of our team enjoying a Celsius in the shop or on the track. We bring it everywhere and I can enjoy it on my low-carb lifestyle too.”



Live Fast Motorsports and Celsius are excited to see where this second-year partnership leads and eager to better serve their fans and customers through it.



For more information about Celsius, please visit http://www.celsiusholdingsinc. com

Live Fast Motorsports PR