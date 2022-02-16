Former NFL Head Coach, Current NASCAR Team Owner Joe Gibbs to Release ‘Game Plan For Loss: An Average Joe’s Guide to Dealing with Grief'

On April 5, Tyndale House Publishers (@tyndalehouse) will release Game Plan for Loss: An Average Joe’s Guide to Dealing with Grief, written by former NFL coach and current NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs (Tyndale Momentum, hardcover ISBN: 978-1-4964-5795-0, $17.99). In his new book, Gibbs offers biblical principles as a guide for those dealing with the illness or loss of a loved one. Game Plan for Loss serves as a companion to Gibbs’s bestselling book Game Plan for Life which has sold over 250,000 copies since its release in 2011.

In 2019, Gibbs’s son J. D. lost his battle with a degenerative brain disease at the age of 49. Throughout J. D.’s illness, Gibbs wrestled with questions like why does God allow suffering? and are we living a life of chance? In Game Plan for Loss, Gibbs presents thoughtful answers to these difficult questions, sharing insights from the Bible and from his personal journey with grief, encouraging readers that God always has a plan and purpose for our lives, even in the midst of suffering and loss.

Joe Gibbs is the 3-time Super Bowl–winning coach of the Washington Redskins, the 5-time championship owner of the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR team, and the only person ever to be inducted into both the NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame. Joe is also the founder of Game Plan for Life, a ministry which focuses on winning souls for Christ and teaching others how to live God-centered lives. Joe and his wife, Pat, have two sons and eight grandchildren.

Tyndale PR