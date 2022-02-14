2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Daytona 500 Advance

This weekend, Ross Chastain heads to a familiar place, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, for the season's marquee event, the 64th Annual Daytona 500.



DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth will be busy for the Alva, Florida, native. It kicks off with practice on Tuesday at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, followed by qualifying, qualifying races and Catwalk for a Cause benefitting AdventHealth on Saturday evening, before making his fourth Daytona 500 start.



Although a new year brings new things, some remain the same. Chastain is driving for Trackhouse Racing this year after team owner Justin Marks acquired Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR assets in November. Chastain is now driving a Chevrolet Camaro adorned with the No. 1 and has a new teammate in Daniel Suárez. However, he'll have a majority of the same crew members from last year with crew chief Phil Surgen leading the team.



Chastain will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona with the blue and green AdventHealth livery. Earlier this year, the team announced a multiyear sponsorship with the healthcare system.



"We’re very proud to continue our support of NASCAR and Ross Chastain by partnering with Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season,” said David Banks, chief strategy and organizational transformation officer for AdventHealth. “Our team members are also excited to once again care for drivers and fans at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks and all season long.”



The Florida native will pilot the AdventHealth scheme six times this season - DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 20, Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 17, Kansas Speedway on May 15, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 29 and Road America in Wisconsin on July 3.



Several days of track activity at will culminate on Sunday with 500 miles of action packed racing beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.



Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro



If there is one race you want to win, which one is it and why?



“The Daytona 500 because you’re not a Daytona 500 winner, you never hear that phrase. It’s Daytona 500 champion. It’s a single race. I’m from Florida and I hold Daytona as my home track. We always went to the summer race because we had watermelons in the ground in February. I almost don’t even like calling it the 'Great American Race' because it’s world renowned. It’s one of the crown jewel races in the world of auto racing.”



What was your first Daytona 500 experience like?



“When you’re in the car and hear the roar of the fans, and to think I sat in those grandstands as a kid...It gives me chills just to think about it."



Trackhouse Racing PR