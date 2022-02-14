The Historic Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will offer the most comprehensive audio coverage of the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on February 20, as well as all the news and events of NASCAR’s annual Speedweeks leading up to race day. Subscribers nationwide will have access to the live race broadcast, in-car audio from some of the sport’s top drivers, and daily coverage from Daytona International Speedway.

On Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM will broadcast live starting at 7:00 am ET. When the green flag drops (approximately 2:30 pm ET) subscribers will hear every lap of the race live, followed by post-race coverage that will include interviews with the 2022 Daytona 500 Champion and other drivers. The programming airs on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel, which is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (ch. 90) and on the SXM App. For more information visit www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

SiriusXM will also air 10 live Driver2Crew ChatterTM radio feeds on separate SiriusXM channels throughout the Daytona 500. Listeners will be able to hear the driver-to-crew communications of Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. For more info, and for channel assignments for individual driver feeds go to the SiriusXM blog.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live coverage of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 17 (6:00 pm ET), the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 18 (7:00 pm ET), and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 19 (4:30 pm ET).

Leading up to the Daytona 500, fans will get up-to-the-moment news, analysis and interviews with drivers, owners and crew members on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, which will broadcast live from Daytona beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 16, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast live from Daytona 500 Media Day, where hosts from the channel will interview each of the drivers in attendance, and NASCAR President Steve Phelps will join The Morning Drive.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, leading into the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, SiriusXM’s Dave Moody will host a special broadcast open to the public from the UNOH Fanzone (3:00 pm ET). Moody will interview several active and former drivers including Daytona 500 and Cup Series Champions and preview the evening’s twin races. Moody is expected to be joined on the show by Darrell Waltrip, Kurt Busch, Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Jeff Burton and more.

On Monday, Feb. 21, on The Morning Drive, hosts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone will be joined live in studio by the 2022 Daytona 500 champion driver, crew chief and owner.

Over the course of the season, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airs every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race live. Between races, the channel offers NASCAR talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a roster of expert hosts that includes current and former drivers, owners, crew members and insiders.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts include Daytona 500-winning former crew chiefs Todd Gordon, Larry McReynolds, Steve Letarte and Jeff Hammond, former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner, plus active and former drivers Corey LaJoie and Brendan Gaughan. Listeners will also hear from insiders like Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Dave Moody, Pete Pistone, Danny “Chocolate” Myers, Pat Patterson, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Danielle Trotta, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Bob Pockrass, Nate Ryan, Shannon Spake, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Brett McMillan, Jerry Bonkowski, John Roberts, Kaitlyn Vincie, Jack Arute, Chris Knight, Kelly Crandall, Mojo Nixon, Jordan Bianchi and Reid Spencer.

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano will return to host his exclusive SiriusXM show, Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano select weekdays (8:00-9:00 am ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Driver-to-Crew Channels

Driver 1 – Kyle Larson – SIRIUS 111 / XM 380 / Streaming 980

Driver 2 – Chase Elliott – SIRIUS 113 / XM 381 / Streaming 981

Driver 3 – Denny Hamlin – SIRIUS 121 / XM 382 / Streaming 982

Driver 4 – Martin Truex, Jr. – SIRIUS 132 / XM 383 / Streaming 983

Driver 5 – Ryan Blaney – SIRIUS 133 / XM 384 / Streaming 984

Driver 6 – Kyle Busch – SIRIUS 134 / XM 385 / Streaming 985

Driver 7 – Kevin Harvick – SIRIUS 135 / XM 386 / Streaming 986

Driver 8 – Kurt Busch – SIRIUS 136 / XM 387 / Streaming 987

Driver 9 – Brad Keselowski – SIRIUS 137 / XM 388 / Streaming 988

Driver 10 – Joey Logano – SIRIUS 138 / XM 389 / Streaming 989

