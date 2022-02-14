NY Racing Partners With Grambling State University and Urban Edge Network Inc./ HBCU League Pass Plus

NY Racing is excited to announce that NASCAR veteran driver, Greg Biffle, will make his NASCAR return in the 64th Annual Daytona 500 on Feb. 20, 2022, in the No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Next Gen Chevrolet.



“As a product of HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus,” said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner. “I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, without them I’m not sure this is possible.”



Greg Biffle has had success not only at Daytona International Speedway, but throughout the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Biffle has completed 14 full time Cup seasons, winning 19 races, achieving 92 top 5s and 175 top 10s. In addition, Biffle has also won championships in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.



“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season. I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances,” Biffle exclaimed. “Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine. I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most.”



“Urban Edge Network, Inc. is excited to announce our relationship with black owned NY Racing, which participates in the NASCAR Cup Series. John Cohen is a marketing partner of Urban Edge Network, Inc. – HBCU League Pass Plus,” said Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, Inc. “John is an alumni of Grambling State University. We’re excited to bring our HBCU audience across 101 campuses into the NASCAR arena virtually and physically. We know that our fan base supports sports that reflect and invite blacks into the experience. We’re looking forward to branding and partnering with Fortune 500 companies to support this fully black owned team as they’ve supported other NASCAR teams in the past.”



Calling the shots on top of the pit box, veteran NASCAR winning crew chief, Jay Guy, will be bringing knowledge to the team. Guy has been a crew chief in over 250 Cup Series races. NY Racing is also proud to announce new partnerships, including a finalized collaboration with Chevrolet for manufacturer support. Since the inception of NASCAR, Chevrolet has been a fixture in the Cup Series and continues to have an impact on the sport. Chevrolet has earned over 800 Cup victories and 40 manufacturer titles, including winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.



Additionally, Puma and Illesteva have partnered with NY Racing for the duration of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season. Future partners and sponsors will be announced at a later date.



