Team Hezeberg Partners with Rare Goods for Unique “NFT ME” Fan Program for the Daytona 500

Team Hezeberg announces an exciting partnership for the Daytona 500 with Rare Goods, Inc., a unique NFT Sports Platform. The partnership is highlighted by NASCAR fans having the opportunity to create their own unique customized NFT – NFT ME. One lucky winner from a random drawing will have their NFT ME created into a decal and placed on the B-Post of the No. 27 Ford Mustang and ride along with driver Jacques Villeneuve for the running of the “Great American Race.”

Fans can visit www.RareGoods.com/Hezeberg to upload their picture which will be created into a cartoon version NFT and placed into a 3-D spinning frame. The NFT cost is just $50 and the purchase automatically enters each fan into the drawing. One lucky winner will be randomly drawn on Thursday morning and notified as their NFT decal will be placed on the No. 27 Ford before The Bluegreen Vacation Duel races that evening. The personalized NFT will be sent to everyone who purchases within two weeks after the race.

“This is a pretty cool program for us to be involved with,” stated Toine Hezemans, owner of Team Hezeberg. “This is our first NASCAR Cup Series race and the ability to do something different and get the fans involved was very important to us. We look forward to all of the fans involvement from all over the world and to have that special winner ride along with us in this monumental event for Team Hezeberg.”

Team Hezeberg, the first NASCAR Cup Series team uniquely from Europe, will make its series debut in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022. The team plans on a limited schedule for the 2022 season with the focus after Daytona being Loris Hezemans participating in the six road course events on the schedule. The 24-year-old Dutchman is the 2019 and 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion and looks forward to the transition to the NASCAR Cup Series. He will additionally participate in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona.

“We are proud to be debuting this innovative program internationally with Team Hezeberg,” said Taylor Gaussoin, Co-Founder, Rare Goods. “The Rare Goods platform has redefined the way fans can quickly and legally purchase personalized NFTs. The Rare Goods NFT store accepts credit or debit cards, allowing any fan to participate without worry about having an existing digital wallet or crypto payment method. Fans can also buy, sell, and trade their NFTs within the same marketplace, making it fast and fun to quickly grow their collections and exclusive content.”

