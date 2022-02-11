Welcome BJ McLeod Motorsports' 2022 Crew & Car Chiefs

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today the crew and car chiefs for stock cars No. 5, No. 78 and No. 99. Stock car No. 5 will be led by Crew Chief, Dave Ingram, and Car Chef, Adam Brooks. Stock car No. 78 will be led by Crew Chief, D.J. Johnson, and Car Chief, Jeremy Crandal. Stock car No. 99 will be led by Crew Chief, Mike Tyska, and Car Chief, Ryan Henderson.

These dedicated NASCAR Xfinity series (NXS) crew members are excited to start a new season with BJMM and bring a sense of renewed energy to the shop that owners, B.J. McLeod and Jessica McLeod, are eager to see translate to the track.

Race car No. 5 will be led by Crew Chief, Dave Ingram, and Car Chef, Adam Brooks. Crew Chief, Dave Ingram, has been in the racing world since birth. Ingram has known owner, B.J. McLeod, since McLeod was 13 years old. Ingram has been by McLeod’s side since day 1 of his Xfinity series racing. Car Chief, Adam Brooks, started racing at 10 years old. He has been surrounded by the industry for 28 years and known McLeod since 2002 when they raced against each other as kids. McLeod believes these long-term relationships provide the team with exceptional communication skills and personal insight that will be an advantage this season.

Stock car No. 78 will be led by Crew Chief, D.J. Johnson, and Car Chief, Jeremy Crandal. Crew Chief, DJ Johnson, is from Emporia, Virginia and the upcoming 2022 season will mark his 27th year in the racing industry. Car Chief, Jeremy Crandal, has been in the racing industry for 25 years. These experienced BJMM crew members are ready to use their dense industry knowledge to guide the team to success in the upcoming 2022 season.

Stock car No. 99 will be led by Crew Chief, Mike Tyska, and Car Chief, Ryan Henderson. Crew Chief, Mike Tyska, is embarking on his first year with BJMMS. Tyska and McLeod met at Germain Racing over a decade ago and re-connected three years ago, leading them to reunite on the same team at BJMM this season. Car Chief, Ryan Henderson, started racing at 7 years old but has now been working in the NASCAR industry for 7 years. Tyska and Henderson are valuable members of the BJMM crew and are eager to start the 2022 racing season.

