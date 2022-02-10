NASCAR’s Newest Cup Series CEO- Jessica McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today that Jessica McLeod has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jessica will be working directly with the company’s team owners, Matt Tifft, and her husband, co-owner and driver, No. 78, B.J. McLeod.



NASCAR is currently taking strides towards diversity and inclusion in all forms of occupations in the sport. Powerful women who are a part of NASCAR have now been seen as pit crew members, drivers, owners, executive roles, and more. Live Fast Motorsports is proud to recognize one of these influential individuals, Jessica McLeod. With the youngest ownership in NASCAR, LFM feels a responsibility to lead by example when promoting individuals by performance with no bias.



Jessica has been a part of LFM since its inception, but her experience in the sport of NASCAR dates to 2003 when she and B.J. started dating. Jessica and B.J. are from Wauchula, Florida and have had many business ventures within NASCAR’s K&N, trucks, Xfinity and Cup series. In the Xfinity series, she and B.J. co-own a racing team, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMMS), fielding three full-time stock cars, No. 5, No. 78, and No. 99. Today, Jessica climbs from General Manager to CEO at LFM.



“Jessica (McLeod) has been a crucial asset to LFM since the start,” said LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft. “Her direction, hard work and dedication to the team have served as foundational assets leading us to successes in our team’s first-year, 2021. Today as LFM starts our second-year racing in the Cup Series, it feels right to give credit where credit is due, by naming Jessica with the well-deserved title and promotion of CEO.”



“LFM is honored to name Jessica as CEO,” said co-owner, driver, and husband, B.J. McLeod. “Jessica’s commitment to this team is surreal. She carries tons of behind-the-scenes responsibilities and is a great leader to every employee and crew member on this team.”

Jessica’s promotion is a prime example of the sport’s current industry shifts towards increasing equality and diversity. NASCAR has taken conscious steps of action over the past couple of years to make the organization more inclusive, both internally and externally.



For more information about Jessica McLeod and LFM, please visit www.teamlivefast.com.

LFM PR