Kyle Busch led qualifying to set Sunday’s Clash Heat races on Saturday, posting a fast time of 13.745, 65.478 mph around the L.A. Coliseum. Saturday’s practice session followed by a qualifying session was the first time NASCAR’s brand-new NextGen car had been used in official competition.

Tyler Reddick finished second fastest, followed by Justin Haley, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez.

Earlier on Saturday, running 103 total laps, Chase Elliott led the speed charts in the one and only practice session. Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, and Kyle Busch followed suit.

Cole Custer, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Harrison Burton rounded out the top 10 in single-car qualifying.

Heat races are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. on FOX and MRN Radio. Approximately at 4:10 p.m. ET, also on FOX, two last chance qualifier races will take place to finish setting the lineup. The main event will conclude the unofficial start of the season at 6:00 p.m. ET. on FOX and MRN Radio.

Heat race lineups:

Heat race No. 1:

Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Denny Hamlin

Aric Almirola

BJ McLeod

Todd Gilliland

Ross Chastain

Heat race No. 2:

Tyler Reddick

Cole Custer

Harrison Burton

Alex Bowman

Bubba Wallace

Austin Dillon

Chase Briscoe

Brad Keselowski

Martin Truex Jr.

Heat race No. 3:

Justin Haley

Chase Elliott

William Byron

Christopher Bell

AJ Allmendinger

Kevin Harvick

Chris Buescher

Corey LaJoie

Cody Ware

Heat race No. 4:

Joey Logano

Kyle Larson

Michael McDowell

Landon Cassill

Austin Cindric

Erik Jones

Ryan Preece

Kurt Busch

Ty Dillon

The top four finishers in each heat race will advance into the feature event. The drivers that don’t qualify based on their finish in their respective heat race will have one more shot in one of two last chance races. The top three finishers in their respective last chance heat will advance into the feature – making up 22 of the 23 entries. The 23rd starting spot will be available to the highest driver not in the field based on where they finished in the 2021 driver standings. In total, 13 drivers will not make the field.