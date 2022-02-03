Freeway Insurance Expands Partnership with Trackhouse & Daniel Suárez for 2022 NASCAR Season

This season, Freeway Insurance will serve as primary sponsor on Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Feb. 27, the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on May 22, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, and Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 27. For the remaining races, Freeway Insurance logos will adorn the c-post on the No. 99 Chevrolet, team uniforms, team transporter and pit equipment, as well as Suárez’s uniform and helmet.

“I am very excited to represent Freeway Insurance because they provide necessary services at affordable prices for those who need it most,” Suárez said. “Freeway was with us all of last year and kept us busy making television commercials, meeting customers, and doing a lot of fun activities. They put our team on a national stage with their advertising, which is critical as we continue to win over NASCAR fans.”

Freeway Insurance joins Trackhouse Racing’s family of corporate partners that include AdventHealth, Chevrolet, CommScope, Coca-Cola, iFLY, K1Speed, Moose Fraternity and Tootsie’s.

“We are building this organization with great people and great corporate partners,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, whose organization expanded to a two-car team in 2022 with the addition of driver Ross Chastain. “We are honored Freeway Insurance chose to increase its commitment and appreciate all the work it has done to take this sport to new audiences.”