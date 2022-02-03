Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers unique programming and content across the company’s subscription- and digital advertising-supported audio platforms. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. NASCAR fans can hear races live on their SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. RACE INFO: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 6, 2021. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “The Clash is going to be a huge event, it’s going to be fun to be part of history, it’s the first-time racing in downtown LA and the first race for the Next Gen car. My team is feeling confident! I can’t wait to kickoff the season.”

JGR PR