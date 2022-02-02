SiriusXM continues relationship with Toyota Racing, will sponsor both of Toyota’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series teams

Sirius XM Radio Inc. will continue its long-term relationship with Toyota – backing both of Toyota’s full-time Cup Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and 23XI Racing – for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. SiriusXM, the leading audio entertainment company in North America, will have primary schemes on JGR’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD driven by Christopher Bell and 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD driven by Kurt Busch.

These sponsorships highlight the long-running Toyota relationship with SiriusXM in NASCAR which began in 2007. In 2019, SiriusXM announced a landmark agreement with Toyota where all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S. would be outfitted with SiriusXM. Since the launch of the program, all Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, which delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers, with the purchase of their vehicle.

“We are excited to be back with Toyota Racing for the 2022 season. We look forward to seeing Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry showcase the SiriusXM paint scheme once again and we’re thrilled to welcome former Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch and his No. 45 Toyota Camry to the family,” said Christopher Lam, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships. “We couldn’t be more proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota and to deliver SiriusXM as a standard feature on every vehicle they manufacture for sale in the Continental U.S.”

Bell, who will debut his 2022 SiriusXM scheme at the season opening Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, will be competing with SiriusXM colors for the second consecutive season. Last year, Bell scored several strong runs in the blue-and-white Camry including a fourth-place effort in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in April and a runner-up finish at the inaugural Cup Series race at Road America in July.

“We had some great runs with SiriusXM on our Toyota Camry last season, and I expect more of the same in 2022,” said Bell. “Their schemes always look great on the track and I look forward to starting the year strong at the Clash with them on the hood.”

In addition to the Busch Clash, Bell will compete in the SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD in four events: the spring races at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway, August’s event at Michigan International Speedway and October’s race on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is joining the SiriusXM family for the first time in his debut season for 23XI Racing in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. Busch will run the SiriusXM colors in two races: New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July and the Labor Day classic at Darlington Raceway in the fall.

“I’m excited to work with SiriusXM for the first time,” said Busch. “I enjoy listening to SiriusXM away from the track, so this is a natural fit. Getting to experience relationships like the one that’s been formed between Toyota and SiriusXM is a testament to the dedication of both companies to our sport.”

TRD PR