Trackhouse Entertainment Group Announces Marketing Partnership with Dana White

NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside the Coliseum in one of the biggest shake-ups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition, the Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, previously served as the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and was held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.

The 2022 race will be held two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500.

Fox will televise six hours from the Coliseum on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

“Partnering with someone like Dana is what this Trackhouse mission is all about,” said Marks who brought in entertainer Pitbull as a team partner last year as part of its off-track effort to expand the sport’s fan base beyond its normal demographic.

“We want to transcend our sport, work with innovative minds and powerful brands, and Dana White, along with Howler Head and UFC exemplify that. Dana's influence, vision, and passion is inspiring and I'm looking forward to working with him on amplifying both our brands and hopefully along the way, learning from him as well.”

Howler Head is the original banana-flavored super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and is the official flavored whiskey partner of UFC. One of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world, Howler Head is now available in the United States and Canada, including popular online spirits delivery sites.