Viega LLC Joins Forces with JTG Daugherty Racing Pit Crew

JTG Daugherty Racing has united with Viega, which is a a worldwide leader in pipe fitting installation technology for industrial, commercial, and residential projects. Viega is sponsoring the newly formed JTG Daugherty Racing pit crew, and will have placement on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 C-post throughout the entire NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Viega supports professionals that make things happen, and we’re aligned to promote the high quality of their products,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Pit crews are professionals with a special skill set, and they must have the right tools to do their job to work fast, efficiently and effectively just like the trades people working with Viega products. We have a fitting pit crew that Viega has partnered with this season. We’re looking forward to being successful on and off the track together, and communicating that Viega’s press technology is a safer secure alternative for connecting pipe.”

Viega’s saying is “Fast, Safe and Secure.” That key messaging will be showcased on the yellow and black Viega pit crew uniforms specially featured during 11 NASCAR Cup Series races this year when they service Stenhouse’s race car.

“Races are won and lost in the pits – it’s all about maximum efficiency and knowing the wheels are safely secured,” said Jared Mackrory, Viega Marketing Director. “It’s the same challenge the professionals in our industry face as they install pipe fittings and hustle to get critical lines back up and running. We love that shared connection and are proud to support the professionals on the JTG Daugherty Racing pit crew.

Viega's pit crew uniform branding will include Las Vegas Motor Speedway (both races 3/6 & 10/16), Circuit of The Americas (3/27), Talladega Superspeedway (4/24), Dover Motor Speedway (5/1), Kansas Speedway (5/15), World Wide Technology Raceway (6/5), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (7/17), Pocono Raceway (7/24), Michigan International Speedway (8/7), Watkins Glen International (8/21).

JTG Racing PR