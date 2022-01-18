Bojangles Honors Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Free Dirty Rice

Racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will soon be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and Bojangles is celebrating their fellow Southern icon by giving away his favorite fixin’ – Dirty Rice – for free!

From Thursday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 23, customers can download the all-new Bojangles App, place an order, add an individual Dirty Rice to their cart, and use the code “DALE” to receive their free fixin’ at participating locations. There is no purchase necessary, but the order must be placed through the App to qualify for the promotion.

Earnhardt will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during a ceremony on Jan. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to honor Dale Jr.’s landmark accomplishment in Southern fashion – with his favorite fixin’,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “Dale Jr. has been a great friend to Bojangles, so let’s raise a cup of free Dirty Rice and cheers to him and the tasty collaboration of NASCAR and made-from-scratch food!”

Dirty Rice is a zesty blend of rice, sausage and flavorful seasonings that’ll satisfy your hunger and bless your tastebuds all at once. It pairs nicely alongside green beans, Cajun Pintos® or macaroni & cheese as part of a Bojangles individual or family meal.

With the all-new Bojangles App, fans can enjoy the convenience of ordering their Dirty Rice through delivery, curbside takeout or order ahead at participating restaurants. Download the all-new Bojangles App on the App Store or via Google Play.

