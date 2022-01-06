NASCAR Announces Two Key Competition Personnel Promotions

NASCAR today announced that Brad Moran has been promoted to NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director and Seth Kramlich will transition to the role of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Managing Director.

Both Moran and Kramlich enter their new positions following years of experience managing racing series at the national level. Most recently, Moran held the position of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Managing Director. Kramlich moves to his new role after three years as NASCAR Xfinity Series Assistant Director. Moran, Kramlich and NASCAR Xfinity Series Managing Director Wayne Auton will continue to be headquartered at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C., and report to Scott Miller, Senior Vice President of Competition.

“Brad and Seth both share a racer’s mentality, and will bring knowledge, passion and strong relationships to these important roles,” Miller said. “We look forward to their leadership as they continue to help bring the best racing to our fans at both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series levels.”

With over 30 years of experience in the motorsports industry, Moran joined NASCAR in December 2008 to oversee all of NASCAR’s touring series. The Canada native moved to the helm of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in July of 2016, guiding the series through its first season of the playoff format. Previously, Moran was the Series Director for Canada’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series for four seasons and was the owner of Barrie (Ont.) Speedway for seven seasons.

“The entire competition team is incredibly strong at the NASCAR Cup Series level, and I look forward to helping them grow the series at this exciting time in our sport,” Moran said. “As we introduce the Next Gen car and continue to promote the outstanding talent and personalities at NASCAR’s top level, I’m honored to help shepherd the series alongside this experienced group of teammates.”

Kramlich, who joined NASCAR in 2014 after working at Evergreen (Wash.) Speedway, transitions to his new role after being named the Assistant Series Director of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019. Prior to that role, he held various positions within NASCAR competition working with key officials in Racing Operations and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including under the leadership of four former truck series directors.

“My NASCAR roots are with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, so it is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to return to one of the best series in all of NASCAR,” Kramlich said. “The Camping World Truck drivers, teams and fans are incredibly passionate about racing, and I’m honored to be chosen to help guide this great series.”

Moran joins a strong team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage with Kip Childress as Assistant Series Director and Carl Goodman, who will manage the technical inspections of the Next Gen race car. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will see Jesse Dollevoet remain in his role as the Assistant Series Director and Brad Houk continuing in the technical role. Wayne Auton and Eric Peterson will continue to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage.

