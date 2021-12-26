NASCAR Statement on the Passing of Martha Earnhardt

The following statement may be attributed to Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy:

“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Martha Earnhardt. Martha was not only the matriarch of a legendary NASCAR family, but a beloved and respected figure within our industry and throughout the fanbase. We will dearly miss her grace, compassion and welcoming demeanor. To her grandchildren, she was “Mamaw.” To millions of NASCAR fans, she was a treasure.”

NASCAR PR