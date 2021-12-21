“After hours of wind tunnel and on-track testing, as well as feedback from drivers and the larger industry, NASCAR will move to higher horsepower, lower downforce for each of its non-superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series events. We believe the setup featuring the 670hp engine and 4-inch spoiler will lead to strong, intense competition and put the racing squarely in the hands of the best drivers in the world. That was the goal we set for the industry as we developed the Next Gen car. We are confident in the direction we’re headed and very much look forward to the racing in 2022 and beyond.”
Statement from Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer
Speedway Digest Staff Tuesday, Dec 21 102
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- INDYCAR Announces Contract Extension with Chassis Manufacturer Dallara
- Speedway Motorsports to Launch Custom NFTs For Newly Acquired Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway
- New SRX Car to Be On Display at Ppb Motorsports Trade Show
- NASCAR Statement on the Passing of Bob Keselowski
- Statement from RRDC president Bobby Rahal on passing of T.E. McHale