Front Row Motorsports Statement on Drew Blickensderfer

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced No. 34 Ford Mustang crew chief Drew Blickensderfer has informed the team he will be leaving the organization to pursue other options.

A statement from Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports:

“Drew helped lead the No. 34 team to new heights since coming to Front Row Motorsports, highlighted by winning the Daytona 500. We are now in the process of securing the next leader in our organization to continue the solid foundation that has been built. That process has begun, and we will move quickly. We wish Drew the best in his next endeavors.”

FRM will announce the new hire in the future.

FRM PR