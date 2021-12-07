Petty GMS Motorsports to Compete with Two Full-Time Teams in the NASCAR Cup Series

Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing and majority owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, along with motorsports icon Richard Petty announced today the creation of Petty GMS Motorsports. The organization will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2022 with drivers Ty Dillon and Erik Jones and be housed at GMS Racing’s current multi-building complex in Statesville, North Carolina.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with Richard (Petty), arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, and form Petty GMS Motorsports,” Gallagher said. “Petty GMS will have a sole focus of winning. Both teams have a track record of winning and we have a strong desire to continue this legacy in a new chapter. Ty (Dillon) and Erik (Jones) have proven themselves through the years and we are looking forward to the success they will have as teammates.”

Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2010, will serve as Chairman of the newly formed organization and remain a face of the team at the racetrack. Affectionally known as “The King,” Petty has accumulated over 200 wins, 123 poles, the most wins in a single season (27), the most Daytona 500 victories (seven), most consecutive wins (10) and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam) have built a really solid organization at GMS,” said Petty. “They’ve won a lot of races and a couple of championships in the Truck Series, and I really look forward to doing the same in the Cup Series. Maury’s commitment to competing and winning is obvious in everything he does, that’s something we really needed. The opportunity to combine our two organizations on the Cup front makes a lot of sense for all of us for a number of reasons, one of which is the talent we have between the two organizations; this will make us a lot stronger together.”

To further the Petty tradition, Dillon will now drive the No. 42 – the original number Lee Petty sported from 1949-1961. The eldest Petty earned three championships and 54 wins in the No. 42. In addition, Kyle Petty raced the number from 1979-1982 and 1989-1996, with Beam as the crew chief of the No. 42 in 1981-1982.

Jones will continue to pilot the iconic No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Previously announced partnerships and crew chief pairings for both Dillon and Jones will remain in place.

“As for the car number for the second car, I don’t know that I can express how special it is to me personally to have the No. 42 number racing alongside the No. 43 again,” Petty continued. “I grew up watching my dad race that car, I worked on cars with that number way before I started racing. Dad had a lot of success winning races and championships with that number. Kyle drove cars and won races with the No. 42 as well. It’s really special to me that Petty GMS will be racing that car number.”

Petty GMS Motorsports will be led by President Mike Beam, who will oversee the day-to-day operations. Brian Moffitt will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Sales.

“Mike (Beam) will lead the effort as President of Petty GMS,” said Gallagher. “During the seven years we have been together, he has won at all levels, producing hall-of-fame numbers – five championships, 65 wins, and 41 second-place finishes. We look forward to competing at the highest level of motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

GMS Racing will continue to compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. Since forming in 2012, Gallagher’s organization has captured two NASCAR Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins, 235 top-five, and 427 top-10 finishes across six series.

“The legacy of GMS Racing has been focused on winning and achieving high success, no matter the series,” added Beam. “Our 25-acre, three-building complex in Statesville has roughly 150,000 square feet and is equal to many current Cup shops in size and sophistication. We are ahead of most of the new Cup entrants this year because of our infrastructure. This highly functioning race shop will allow us to hit the ground running. This facility combined with our race-winning personnel gives me confidence that we can make an impact as soon as this season. I have competed in the Cup Series before and understand how things should work.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the annual exhibition race on Sunday, February 6.

Petty GMS Racing PR