Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway

You led 94 laps today, and once you lost the lead when that caution came out, couldn't get it back. What more did you need to do battle at the end?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, maybe just the right set of circumstances. I felt like our NAPA Chevy was really good, and I thought our team did a really good job preparing this week. I was really proud of our group. I thought we brought a really good car and did a lot of things that we were wanting it to do today, just didn't work out, and the sequence of the way all that went certainly was unfortunate for us.

But look, proud of our team, a lot to build on, and also congrats to Kyle and Cliff. What an amazing season. Very, very deserving champions, and glad to see Kyle have success.

When you're a good driver and a good person and you surround yourself with good people, success is warranted. It's good to see that. But we'll be back stronger next year and try to give them a run.