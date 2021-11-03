HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Phoenix Advance

You didn’t have an awful first outing at Phoenix, but it’s probably safe to assume you want to close out the season with a strong performance. How do you expect the HighPoint.com Ford Mustang to perform this weekend? “The first race at Phoenix this year, I felt like we were really good. We were running in the top-10 before the final pit stop but had a jack failure that kept us on pit road for way too long. That just made our result a lot worse than it should’ve been. So, I’m excited to go back to a place where I’ve got laps in the Cup car. Everywhere we’ve had a second race this year, we’ve performed better. Practice and qualifying will definitely help, too. We’ll take any chance we get to work on the car and make it better before the race.” You’re one race away from checking Cup Series Rookie of the Year on your list of 2021 goals. Talk about how it feels to end the season with that kind of accomplishment. “I wish there were more guys competing for it this year. It’s always fun when you can have another points battle to be a part of, but it’s still cool to be able to win it and, more so, to win it in all three series. That’s something I always wanted to do, so it’ll be nice to cap that off. It’s still a big accomplishment even though we were only competing against one other guy. He had just as many opportunities to win it. I wish we had more high points to our season, but it’s nice to have something to hang our hat on for the year. We’ll certainly go out to Phoenix and try to execute and come out with the best finish possible, but we know we’re coming out with some kind of success at the end of the year no matter how it goes. And to be on a list of only three guys that have won Rookie of the Year in the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series is really cool. It’s humbling. I never thought I’d even get to win a Truck race, so now to be here with a chance to be rookie of the year in all three is very humbling.” TSC PR