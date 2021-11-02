Nine Line Apparel and Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT Set to Honor World War II Veterans Ahead of 80th Anniversary at Phoenix Raceway

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) has joined forces once again with Nine Line Apparel and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) to pay tribute and honor the upcoming 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale.



The special paint scheme of the Nurtec ODT 51 car depicts a special tribute to the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 2021. Proceeds from the Nine Line Apparel Remembering 80 Years of Infamy T-shirt will be donated directly to Best Defense Foundation, to help send sixty World War II veterans to Hawaii next month for a week-long ceremony honoring those who lost their lives, and those who defended the front lines when our country needed it the most.



"Throughout the year we have been honored to give back to the men and women in uniform, as well as honor those who have served our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Having great partners like Nurtec ODT and Nine Line Apparel who continue to drive the importance of our military and those who have served is humbling. Paying tribute to the 80th Anniversary Attack on Pearl Harbor and honoring those who tragically lost their lives that day is an important and special way to close out the 2021 NASCAR season and our Military Salutes program."



“We have seen firsthand the impact migraine has on our active duty service members, veterans and their families. Through this sponsorship of the Rick Ware Racing team, we have been able to raise awareness of this debilitating disease and how relief may be available with Nurtec ODT. It is important to us as a company to support people with migraine and those who have dedicated their lives for the greater good. We salute the World War II veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made,” said Graham Goodrich, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.



“We couldn’t be more honored to partner again with Rick Ware Racing and Nurtec ODT to support our nation’s veterans,” said Rich Caponi, Chief Revenue Officer at Nine Line Apparel. “Being able to support the Best Defense Foundation’s initiative to get these WWII heroes back to Pearl Harbor to remember, honor, and bring closure is something that we are humbled and proud to be a part of.”



The Best Defense Foundation was founded in 2018 by former NFL Linebacker, Donnie Edwards. The Foundation honors and celebrates our veterans from past conflicts, including, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and those who have recently retired. As a monumental anniversary approaches in December, The Best Defense Foundation is scheduled to bring sixty World War II veterans back to Pearl Harbor for a "Day That Shall Remain in Infamy." The veterans will depart from Dallas, Texas on December 3rd, and participate in a four-day event that will conclude in a special ceremony on December 7th. Through the Foundation, all expenses will be paid, including airfare and travel accommodations for both the veterans and their caregivers.



"We are honored to bring veterans back to their battlefields to rekindle the brotherhood and provide closure on such an important time for themselves and the world. Our programs are 100% for the veterans and we pride ourselves on quality programs to fulfill our mission of taking care of the ones who took care of us," commented Donnie Edwards, Executive Director of Best Defense Foundation.



In addition to Rick Ware Racing's participation in next month’s events in Hawaii, the No. 51 car will be present in The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, that is produced by Historic Programs and has been designated as one of "America's Living Memorials." This annual Parade commemorates the Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor by Saluting our Veterans, their families and active military members, while remembering and honoring those who lost their lives 80 years ago. Historic Programs produces truly meaningful events by uniting generations of Americans - bringing our young students to the places where history was made to pay tribute and learn directly from our history makers. These programs will educate, honor and inspire Americans for generations to come.



The season finale at Phoenix Raceway is set for November 7th, and will be televised live on NBC at . For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

