Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez concludes the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway.

Suárez and his first-year Trackhouse Racing organization have enjoyed an impactful season both on and off the track.

In 2021, he led laps on the highbanks of Daytona and shocked the NASCAR world by leading 58 laps on his first-ever drive on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in March.

Away from competition, Suárez and the Trackhouse team won the team Diversity Award, welcomed "Mr Worldwide in Pitbull" to the NASCAR world and started building a path that will open the sport to more fans.

As Trackhouse Owner Justin Marks has said, "We are just getting started."

NBC will televise Sunday's season finale at 3 p.m. ET.

But it won't be a long offseason in the Cup Series.

Suárez will test the Next Gen car at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Nov. 17-18 and compete in the non-points, invitational Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6.

The kickoff to the 2022 season is the Feb. 20 Daytona 500.

In 2022, Suárez will be joined by teammate Ross Chastain and the team will operate out of its shop near the Concord, N.C. airport.

Trackhouse Racing PR

