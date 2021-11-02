Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

Away from competition, Suárez and the Trackhouse team won the team Diversity Award, welcomed "Mr Worldwide in Pitbull" to the NASCAR world and started building a path that will open the sport to more fans.

As Trackhouse Owner Justin Marks has said, "We are just getting started."

NBC will televise Sunday's season finale at 3 p.m. ET.

But it won't be a long offseason in the Cup Series.

Suárez will test the Next Gen car at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Nov. 17-18 and compete in the non-points, invitational Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6.

The kickoff to the 2022 season is the Feb. 20 Daytona 500.

In 2022, Suárez will be joined by teammate Ross Chastain and the team will operate out of its shop near the Concord, N.C. airport.