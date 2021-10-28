McDowell Heads to Martinsville with Optimism as FRM Short Track Program has Improved

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang are headed to the Martinsville Speedway this Sunday as the NASCAR Cup Series enters its second to last race weekend of the 2021 season.



McDowell rolls into the race weekend feeling optimistic as the No. 34 team has continued to make positive improvements to their short track program since McDowell's move to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2018.



Martinsville specifically, is a race track that McDowell has proven to be very competitive at over the last few years. Unfortunately, the finishes have not always been there to show for it as the No. 34 Ford Mustang has been involved in on-track incidences in three of the last five races at Martinsville.



"Martinsville has been a pretty good race track for us," said McDowell. "Unfortunately, we've had a little bit of bad luck the last few times that we've been there, but we've shown a lot of speed and I'm really excited to be back racing on a short track this Sunday."



With a career-best finish of 14th at the Martinsville Speedway, McDowell hopes to improve on his stats and looks to give his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang a Top-10 run this weekend.



"Everybody at Front Row Motorsports has worked their tails off this season to build us the most competitive race cars that we've ever had," McDowell explained. "Likewise, a big part of our success is thanks to great partners like Love's Travel Stops as their partnership has helped to provide us with the tools that we need to become more successful - so, I'd love nothing more than to deliver another Top-10 run for everyone this weekend."



Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway will air live at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.



FRM PR