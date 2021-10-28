GEARWRENCH® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, has joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas.



Headlining the partnership is a five-race primary sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of SHR that begins with the 2022 season. GEARWRENCH will be featured as an associate sponsor on the No. 4 Ford Mustang when not serving in a primary role.



Additionally, GEARWRENCH becomes the Official Tool Partner of SHR and gets naming rights to the main assembly area of SHR’s 140,000-square-foot headquarters, which will be known as the GEARWRENCH Garage.



“This partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing provides GEARWRENCH with a 360-degree activation plan that allows us to authentically highlight our tools and all that they’re capable of,” said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, GEARWRENCH. “Kevin Harvick has proven to be a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than two decades and SHR is a team built by racers, for racers. It’s a hands-on organization, and that’s why it’s a great fit for the premier hand tool brand.”



Since the launch of its original and patented five-degree ratcheting wrench in 1996, GEARWRENCH has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in wrenches, ratchets, sockets and specialty tools. Today, the GEARWRENCH product range comprises a complete line of tools for automotive and industrial users while also offering tool storage, lighting and shop assist equipment.



“We’ve prided ourselves in putting the right people in the right positions at SHR, and the people who turn wrenches on our racecars are the best in the business,” said Stewart, who scored 16 of his 49 career NASCAR Cup Series wins as a driver/owner at SHR, along with his third and final championship in 2011. “We have high standards, and GEARWRENCH tools not only meet, but exceed those standards. This is a partner who is as dedicated to winning as we are.”



Harvick has won 58 NASCAR Cup Series races, placing him 10th on the series’ all-time win list. The 45-year-old from Bakersfield, California, won the championship in 2014, and the 2022 season will be his 22nd year competing at NASCAR’s highest level. “I’m the guy driving the racecar, but NASCAR is definitely a team sport,” Harvick said. “Preparation is one of the most important elements of success. If you’re not prepared when you come to the track, you’ve already lost. Having the right tools for the job is a must, and having a partner in GEARWRENCH makes us a better race team.”



