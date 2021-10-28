NASCAR star Kyle Busch joins Nitro Rallycross

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will compete in the Nitro Rallycross series November 13 – 14 at Phoenix’s Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Busch is confirmed to drive the new ZipRecruiter-sponsored #GoNitro car in Nitro RX’s Supercar class.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a true racer and I’ve always prided myself in the ability to get behind the wheel of any type of vehicle at any type of track and be competitive. So, I’m pumped for the opportunity to go wheel-to-wheel with some of the best rallycross drivers from around the world in Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass,” said Busch.

Nitro RX is an entirely new test for the NASCAR driver. Although he is no stranger to speed, these turbocharged 600 hp vehicles are a different beast than the NASCAR Cup Series vehicles he usually pilots. Nitro RX Supercars are all-wheel drive and accelerate faster off the starting line than an F1 car, hitting 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds at 1.5 G. Putting that power to all four wheels is necessary to navigate Nitro RX’s revolutionary multi-surface tracks, which feature the biggest jumps in motorsports, banked turns and steep berms.

While still very much in the hunt for the 2021 NASCAR Cup title, Busch is eager to face off against an elite field of multi-disciplinary racers. In addition to motorsports icon and Nitro RX mastermind Travis Pastrana, Phoenix competitors include Tanner Foust – the only driver in the world with victories in X Games, Global Rallycross, WRX, ARX and the European Rallycross Championship – as well as Scott Speed – a three-time X Games gold medalist, three-time Global Rallycross champion, plus an F1 and NASCAR veteran – and more.

“Travis has put a lot of time and effort into developing challenging courses and recruiting talented drivers to compete alongside him in this series – I’m appreciative of the invite to be a part of it and I’m excited to get out there and see how I stack up against the competition,” said Busch.

Pastrana added, “I’m so stoked to get the word out that Kyle is going to compete in Nitro Rallycross. From day one, this series was made by drivers for drivers in order to create a totally new type of motorsport – one that was challenging to race while at the same time thrilling for fans to watch. Having a champion of Kyle’s caliber get in the ring raises the game even more and introduces a new audience to Nitro RX. Once we get out on the track though, I know that both of us will have our eyes on that trophy.”

ZipRecruiter is the latest addition to Nitro RX’s growing sponsor roster, joining foundational series partners Red Bull, Yokohama, Subaru Motorsports USA and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Tickets are available for Nitro RX here. All five events of the 2021 tour are available live on Peacock in the U.S., as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

