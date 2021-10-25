Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez will sport a special helmet Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series battles for 500 laps on the flat, half-mile at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The Monterrey, Mexico native is bringing a little of his home country to Southern Virginia as he celebrates Dia de los Muertos - the Mexican holiday associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

The multi-day holiday held on Nov. 1-2 involves family and friends gathering to pray for and to remember friends and family members who have died.

Though it originated in Mexico, the holiday is now commonly celebrated worldwide, especially throughout Latin America.