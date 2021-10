No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet Driver Daniel Suárez has three races left in the 2021 season to secure his Trackhouse Racing team's first victory.

Suárez will get a chance to accomplish that goal Sunday on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

He hopes he can improve on his May 2 race that saw him finish 11th. Suárez started the overtime in 18th and used new tires and good driving to avoid sliding cars and make several passes to finish 11th.