NASCAR and GMR Extend Partnership of Emergency Response System

NASCAR announced today a multi-year extension of its partnership with the world’s largest medical transportation provider, Global Medical Response (GMR). GMR, the parent company of American Medical Response (AMR), will continue to provide medical support and enhance NASCAR’s on-track incident response with its AMR safety team.

“The safety of our competitors is paramount and through our collaboration with AMR, we’ve been able to develop a leading safety model that’s enabled us to strengthen our at-track safety teams and incident response,” said Steve O’Donnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, NASCAR. “We look forward to our continued partnership with AMR as we find new ways to set the standard for safety in motorsports.”

The Official Emergency Medical Services Partner of NASCAR since 2017, AMR provides a doctor and paramedic to the on-track safety team for each NASCAR Cup Series weekend, further strengthening NASCAR’s medical response capability. The AMR team, along with NASCAR Track Services team members, provide immediate response, assessment, and care to on-track incidents using a chase vehicle. Following the success of the enhanced safety model developed in NASCAR, GMR and AMR have gone on to apply the same approach throughout motorsports, extending services to the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), IndyCar and Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

AMR will also continue to provide a physician to serve as the national medical director for the AMR Safety Team. The medical director is responsible for oversight of all care provided by AMR and works directly with the NASCAR team of physicians and medical liaisons.

"We are honored to continue to serve as the Official Emergency Medical Services Partner of NASCAR," said Ted Van Horne, Chief Operating Officer, GMR. "Our dedicated team members are extensively trained in motorsports safety and on-track response, and we have a demonstrated record of success in working with the outstanding Track Services and medical teams at NASCAR. We look forward to continuing to share best-practices and providing the highest-quality care to the NASCAR organization.”

AMR is the largest provider of emergency medical transportation services in the U.S. and a leader in pre-hospital care and treatment.

NASCAR PR