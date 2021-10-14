No. 11 CRAFTSMAN Toyota Camry News and Notes:
- DENNY HAMLIN AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Denny Hamlin will make his 31st-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Round of 8 kicks off in the NASCAR Playoffs. Hamlin approaches the weekend with three previous wins at the 1.5-mile track. Hamlin is currently the only driver to have finished every playoff race in the top nine and looks to continue his streak of winning the first playoff race of each round (Darlington and Las Vegas). Hamlin currently sets seven points above the cutoff line as he enters the Round of 8.
- DRIVING WITH PRIDE: This will be Denny Hamlin’s first time behind the wheel of the bright red No. 11 CRAFTSMAN Toyota Camry. Hamlin and JGR teammate Daniel Hemric (NASCAR Xfinity Series) will both proudly represent the CRAFTSMAN brand on track this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
- #THANKAMAKER: October is fondly known as “Maker Month” at Stanley Black & Decker. This month and all year long, CRAFTSMAN invites you to Thank a Maker. At the race this weekend, there will be special components that amplify the company’s mission to empower Makers. Look out for custom CRAFTSMAN hats, Thank a Maker stickers and #ThankAMaker on the CRAFTSMAN Toyota’s.
- JGR AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: JGR has earned nine NASCAR Cup Series wins at Texas Motor Speedway, including Kyle Busch’s victory at the track last October. In 124 combined starts, the organization has tallied 34 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s and 2,189 laps led. Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart join Busch on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Texas.
- RACE INFO: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, SiriusXM 90 and PRN Radio.
Hamlin’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
32
|
2
|
17
|
23
|
5
|
1,397
|
6.7
|
8.2
Hamlin’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
30
|
3
|
7
|
14
|
0
|
288
|
13.3
|
13.8
Hamlin’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
574
|
46
|
196
|
303
|
33
|
12,625
|
12.0
|
13.1
JGR PR