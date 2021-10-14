No. 10 Smithfield/Walk-On's Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Texas Advance

● In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Aric Almirola has five top-10 finishes, one top-five, one pole, and has led 101 laps at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval in Fort Worth. Almirola finished runner-up there Nov. 3, 2019, behind teammate Kevin Harvick, who was vying for a championship. Earlier this year, Texas hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race, where Almirola pointed his way in by winning the All-Star Open. He finished eighth. ● Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will join Smithfield on the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) this weekend for the first time. Founded in 2003 and co-owned by NFL legend Drew Brees since 2012, Walk-On’s provides the sensations of game day with a taste of Louisiana. Every dish is started from scratch and uses fresh ingredients to bring mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. And whether it’s for dinner with the family, date night, cocktails with the girls or to watch a game on the big screen, Walk-On’s is always happy to share its Louisiana culture. In addition to this weekend’s fresh, new paint scheme, the No. 10 Ford will have a QR code on the rear quarter panels directing fans to download the Walk-On’s app. To learn more about Walk-On’s story, click here. Walk-On’s will also be fueling Almirola and the No. 10 team with a variety of lunch menu items prior to Sunday’s race. ● Walk-On’s is the perfect fit for Almirola. He climbed through the ranks when he found an ad in the newspaper for a diversity combine hosted by Reggie White and Joes Gibbs. Almirola pursued his dream while in college at the University of Central Florida and won the combine that kicked off his career. He explains his walk-on story on SHR’s social media channels. It also can be viewed here. ● Almirola locked himself into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his July 18 victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He led 46 laps around the flat, 1.058-mile oval en route to his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. After a year full of adversity and bad luck, the victory put the No. 10 team, which was 27th in the standings and facing a must-win situation if it was going to compete for this year’s championship, in prime position to earn one of the 16 coveted berths in the 10-race playoffs. Almirola’s award-winning YouTube series “Beyond the 10” captured his entire race day here. ● Smithfield celebrates 10 years of partnership with Almirola this season with a special campaign called Taste Victory.As one of the most active partners in NASCAR, Smithfield engages fans all year long by hosting a microsite that provides the opportunity to win when Almirola wins or finishes inside the top-10. When Almirola wins, one fan wins $10,000, and 10 fans win a gift card for each top-10 finish. The microsite also doubles as an Aric Almirola fan page and entertainment source where fans can get behind the wheel of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with a custom racing game, and learn more about Almirola with fast facts, favorite recipes and custom content about his life on and off the track. Visit www.tastevictory.com to learn more. Thanks to Almirola’s Feb. 11 win in his Duel qualifying race for the Daytona 500 and his July 18 win at New Hampshire, two lucky fans have already won $10,000 each. ● This year marked Almirola’s fifth career playoff appearance and fourth in a row since joining SHR. While he didn’t advance beyond the Round of 16, he has set his sights on a top-10 points position after the checkered flag drops at the season finale Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. Fans and media can watch the “Beyond the 10” episode of his playoff run on YouTube here. ● Career Stats: Almirola has career totals of three wins, two poles, 26 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s and 893 laps led in 384 NASCAR Cup Series starts. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2021, Almirola continues to share his life beyond the No. 10 Ford with season three of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook. Almirola’s latest Beyond the 10 episode addresses the question “are NASCAR drivers athletes” in honor of the Olympic break. ● Point standings: Almirola is currently 15th in the driver standings with 2,117 points.