Rick Ware Racing Joins Ford Performance and Forms Alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates Engines for 2022

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) will join the Ford Performance family at the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the launch of the new Next Gen car. In addition to a new manufacturer, RWR has formed an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and Roush Yates Engines.



With a rich and extensive history, Rick Ware Racing has been part of the racing fabric in the USA for over 30 years. The team currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NTT INDYCAR Series and NASCAR Pinty's Series. The team most recently claimed the 2020 Asian Le Mans Series Championship and won invite to 24 Hours of Lemans.



"I am really excited about what 2022 has in store for RWR," commented team owner, Rick Ware. "We have been waiting for the Next Gen car to become a reality and step up our program. RWR has had a great relationship with SHR over the years, from Cole Custer making his Cup series debut with us, to utilizing their development pit crew over the years. I am excited to have an engineering alliance with a great team like SHR, to be able to assist in building our cars and have the support thru this major development process, all the way thru the 2022 season. Partnering with Roush Yates Engines and SHR is the logical next step in continuing to grow as an organization."



“Rick and his team have been great to work with over the years and we are looking forward to growing the existing relationship” commented Joe Custer, a President at Stewart-Haas Racing.



In addition to the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance, RWR has agreed to a multi-year Roush Yates Engines package, starting in 2022. The engine program will include a leased engine package, that includes the 2021 Next Gen testing, as well as the full season in 2022 and 2023.



Doug Yates commented, "We are excited to welcome Rick Ware Racing to the Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines Family. We look forward to working together for the debut of the Next Gen Car and 2022 NASCAR race season."



The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set for February 20, 2022. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR