Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Advance

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a busy week ahead.

Topping his agenda is Sunday's ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With just five races remaining in the 2021 season, Suárez would like nothing more than capturing Trackhouse Racing's first victory.

To make sure he is rested for the race, Suárez will likely have an early departure from Pitbull's concert in Charlotte Saturday night at PNC Pavilion in order to beat traffic.

Less than 24 hours after racing on the Roval, Suárez will return to the track on Monday and Tuesday to test the new Next Gen Chevrolet for the first time.