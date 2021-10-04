RCR Post Race Report - Talladega 500

“Our Realtree Chevrolet had a ton of speed today at Talladega Superspeedway. With the rain threatening in the area, it was only a matter of time before a wreck happened. Unfortunately, the cell we were racing against didn’t get to the track as fast as we thought it would and the wreck ended our day early. After staying cautious a couple different times in the first stage, it was time to make a move. I got up and started to make things happen in the third lane. We had put ourselves in a good position to lead laps and finish inside the top-10, especially with how strong our Camaro could suck up behind cars. It’s unfortunate for sure, but I’m proud of the effort that everyone at RCR, ECR and on the No. 8 team put forth. On to Charlotte.”

-Tyler Reddick