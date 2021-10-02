Tailgreeter Joins Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing for Multi-Race Partnership

Tailgreeter, a digital marketplace that aims to make tailgating more accessible to fans all over the world, joins Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing for a multi-race partnership which will kick off this weekend at Talladega Super Speedway. The partnership will feature Tailgreeter as a primary sponsor aboard Bilicki’s #52 Ford Mustang at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24th and an associate sponsor at Talladega Super Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 3rd and Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 31st.



“This new partnership with Tailgreeter is exciting because the sole purpose of their business is to enhance the fan experience at sporting events across the country, and the fans are the most important part about our sport!” says Josh Bilicki, driver of the #52 Tailgreeter Ford Mustang. “We had a great run at the last super speedway race at Daytona, so we are hoping we can have another strong run this weekend at Talladega and take our Ford Mustang, with Tailgreeter onboard, to the front!”



“Partnering with a rising star like Josh is a no-brainer,” says Nick Akrap, Founder and CEO of Tailgreeter. “He understands that fans are what make NASCAR special which is why we fit so well together. Get together, eat some food, have a drink, and share an experience that will last a lifetime. Bringing people together is what it's all about.”

Josh Bilicki PR