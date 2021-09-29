Friday, Oct 01

Alfredo Looks for Season Best with Georgia Peanuts

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Sep 29 103
Alfredo Looks for Season Best with Georgia Peanuts
Anthony Alfredo is looking for his best finish of the season and his first NASCAR Cup Series career top-10 finish this Sunday at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.
 
He has high hopes and the support from the Georgia Peanut Commission and their familiar branding, Georgia Peanuts. It will be the third time this season that the Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang will hit the track with Alfredo.
 
Georgia Peanuts conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. Funding is derived from a $2 per ton assessment on all producers. Peanuts are a $2.2 billion industry in Georgia and a vital part of the economy.
 
 
"It's great to have Georgia Peanuts return this weekend," said Alfredo. "I feel really good that we can go and have a great race and get a top-10. We were so close in the spring when we finished 12th. I'm ready to go back and get Georgia Peanuts a top-10 to thank them for all their support this season."
 
Fans can visit www.gapeanuts.com to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas and more.
 
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
 
FRM PR

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« DiBenedetto, Quick Lane Team Have High Hopes for Talladega Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.