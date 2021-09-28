Kyle Busch What a Difference a Year Makes

How will you and the team approach this weekend at Talladega? “I’m just going to do what I’m told to do. I’ve been in front and been a part of a wreck, and I’ve been riding in the back and been taken out, too. There’s really no place that’s safe. With this race being the second race of the round, you have to try and run up front and hope that you don’t have some bad luck and just bring home a solid finish. We’ll do the best we can this weekend with our M&M’S Camry and see where the points fall for us afterward, then focus on what we need to do at the Roval.” Do you try and duplicate what worked at Talladega before? “There are obviously times when you feel like you want to push hard and go get a win, or go get a better finish than where you’re currently running. But, you know you’ve just got to do what you can in order to let these races kind of fall into place, and sometimes it’s just worth taking the finish that’s coming to you and moving on and going to the next one. It doesn’t always help to push too hard, either, at times. There’s a balance there, for sure. It can also help to just sit back, relax and finish where you can, so we’ll see how it plays out for us. For example, we had a strong car and ran up front there last year in the first race but just didn’t have enough Toyotas running up front at the end to get any help. That’s what it comes down to a lot at Talladega, getting the help from your teammates, since it’s hard to do that on your own.” What does it do for you mentally to be above the cutline going to Talladega? “I don’t know. I’ve said it and I’ll say it all the time – if you can go to Talladega and you can come out of there with a 12th-place finish with no stage points, that’s a successful day. I’ll take that right now if you told me I can take that finish and move on.” What did you learn about the current superspeedway racing package at Daytona and Talladega so far? “Everything is just a bit slower. The runs are slower, so it takes more momentum to get built up and takes more energy behind you in order to make a move for the win. But it keeps everyone packed up a bit tighter, and also strength is in numbers. I think that’s kind of still the same as the past. You can have 10 guys on the inside and 15 guys on the outside and it’s all going to venture up to the outside because the outside is faster with a bit more cars. It’s superspeedway racing, every time we are in it we are not far enough from the front that we are always crashing. Heck, you can be leading and get wrecked. That’s happened twice this year from guys behind you.” TSC PR