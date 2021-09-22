Alfredo Goes West with Dockside Logistics

Anthony Alfredo will return the Dockside Logistics colors this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alfredo will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series start at the track, finishing 24th earlier this season.

Alfredo is hoping that his added experience and team notes will help the team on Sunday.

"I feel more confident when we get back to a track for a second time," said Alfredo. 'We have some notes, I know the track in the Cup car and we're not playing from behind. We should be in position for a good race on Sunday."