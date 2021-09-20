Tuesday, Sep 21

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet Driver Daniel Suárez always gets a strong cheer from the crowd during driver introductions before every NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway audience roared its approval when he wore a sombrero to honor National Hispanic Heritage month at driver introductions before Saturday night's race.

The response may be even louder before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

That's because the 29-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico will host about 200 local guests attending the race as part of his Daniel's Amigos program.

The guests from the Latino community will spend the day at the track enjoying a Mariachi band, an asada grill out, giveaways, fun photo opportunities and spending 45-minutes with Suárez before the race. The Daniel's Amigos will watch the Las Vegas race from an exclusive No. 99 cheering section.

With the strong backing of Coca-Cola and NASCAR, the Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 as a way to bring new fans to NASCAR. After several events during the 2019, the program paused because of COVID in 2020. This is the first event in 2021 with more tentatively planned for 2022.

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked to create the best day possible for his guests. The only improvement left is to invite the Amigos to join he and his Trackhouse Racing teammates in victory lane after the race.

NBCSN will broadcast Sunday's race at 7 p.m. EDT
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet Camaro

What is Daniel's Amigos?

"Daniel's Amigos was just an idea. I always wanted to do something special for the Latinos, and was just trying to come up with ways to bring this community to the race track and give them a special, cool experience.

"After several conversations with Coca-Cola and NASCAR, we were able to make it happen in 2019 at Auto Club Speedway in California. The program just grew from there until COVID made us take a break. It has been a while since we have done it, but we are back Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"It has taken a lot of work by Coca-Cola and NASCAR to make this happen, but I am super excited about it."

What do you expect on Sunday with Daniel's Amigos?

"We are going to have a few hundred people in the infield of the race track in an open air space where they can have a good time. I am going to be there for 45 minutes, taking pictures, questions and answers and lots of fun. I want them to get to know me better and I want to get to know them. I want to show them how cool NASCAR really is."

Why is this program important?

"One of the great things I love about our sport is that it is very family oriented. Every time I get the opportunity to do one of these Daniel's Amigos events, I want to make them feel like they are at home so they will come back and support us every week at the track."

How cool would it be to win Sunday?

"Winning Sunday would be amazing. I would invite all 200 Daniel's Amigos to victory lane to help us celebrate."

