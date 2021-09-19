Buescher Finishes 23rd in Bristol Night Race

Chris Buescher battled through 500 laps Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to finish 23rd in the Fastenal Ford Mustang.

Buescher – at his favorite track – started the evening from the 25th spot and finished the first of two-straight 125 lap stages in 27th. Stage two was halted just a few laps in after his teammate, Ryan Newman, was collected in a multi-car incident that ultimately ended his night. Buescher sustained right-front damage on his No. 17 Ford in the exchange, but in typical Bristol fashion he fought through the scrapes.

The red flag ultimately came out just a few laps later for track clean up, before the stage ended at lap 250. Buescher hovered around 25th for the rest of the evening, and with a lack of late cautions, was unable to get his lap back to finish 23rd.

The No. 17 team is back in action next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where race coverage is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR